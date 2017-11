Nov 15 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* ‍IT IS TO COMMENCE A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TO REPURCHASE ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY​

* ‍PERIOD FOR WHICH AUTHORISATION FOR PROGRAMME HAS BEEN GIVEN IS 15 NOVEMBER 2017 UNTIL DATE OF COMPANY‘S 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: