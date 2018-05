May 22 (Reuters) - BP PLC:

* INFORMED STAFF OF PLANNED ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES IN UPSTREAM BUSINESS REGIONS WORLDWIDE

* ESTIMATE THAT CHANGES AT UPSTREAM BUSINESS WILL RESULT IN HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF AROUND 3 PCT ACROSS OUR GLOBAL UPSTREAM BUSINESS

* REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY