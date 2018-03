BRIEF-BP Selects Mcdermott And BHGE For Subsea Contracts For West African Tortue/Ahmeyim Development

March 12 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc:

* BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT AND BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST AFRICAN TORTUE/AHMEYIM DEVELOPMENT

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - CO, BAKER HUGHES ANNOUNCED SELECTION OF FEED STUDIES IN ADVANCE OF EPCI CONTRACT FOR BP’S TORTUE/AHMEYIM FIELD DEVELOPMENT

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - EPCI CONTRACT FOR BP’S TORTUE/AHMEYIM FIELD DEVELOPMENT IS A SUBSTANTIAL CONTRACT

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL SAYS DEFINES SUBSTANTIAL CONTRACT AS BETWEEN $500 MILLION & $750 MILLION