April 5 (Reuters) - BPE HOLDING FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS :

* CONTRIBUTION OF CO IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF UNIT EBTIKAR TO REACH EGP 71.5 MILLION‍​‍​

* SAYS CO'S STAKE IN EBTIKAR TO INCREASE TO 21 PERCENT AFTER COMPLETION OF EBTIKAR'S CAPITAL INCREASE Source:(bit.ly/2HaAgfw) Further company coverage: