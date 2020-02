Feb 18 (Reuters) - BPER Banca says in slides prepared for analyst presentation:

* SEES ACCRETION OF AROUND 6% IN EPS IN 2021 FROM INTESA/UBI BRANCH ACQUISITION DEAL - SLIDE

* SEES COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACQUISITIONS IN INTESA/UBI BANCA DEAL IN DECEMBER THIS YEAR - SLIDE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)