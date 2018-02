BRIEF-BPER CEO says aims to bring NPE ratio below 15 pct by year-end

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bper Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli tells analysts at a post-results conference call:

* STRONG COMMITMENT TO BRING NPE (NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE) RATIO BELOW 15 PERCENT BY THE END OF 2018

* NPE RATIO WILL BE REDUCED BELOW 10 PERCENT IN THREE YEARS

* TO COMPLETE SALE OF 1 BILLION EURO BAD LOANS OWNED BY UNIT BANCO DI SARDEGNA BY YEAR-END

* BANK HAS STARTED DISPOSAL OF ITS OWN 1.8-2 BILLION EUROS BAD LOANS, EXPECTS TO COMPLETE THE DEAL BY YEAR-END

* INTERNAL MODEL EXTENSION TO NUOVA CARIFE EXPECTED IN Q1 2018 WITH AN ESTIMATED POSITIVE IMPACT OF 10-15 BPS ON CET1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)