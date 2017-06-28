BRIEF-BPER CEO says to review plans to bid for Arca stake after Veneto banks liquidation

June 28 (Reuters) - BPER Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan:

* bank needs to review plans to bid for stake in asset manager Arca from Veneto banks after their liquidation

* BPER had previously said it, together with Banca Popolare di Sondrio, was interested in the Arca asset manager in which troubled regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca hold a combined 40 pct stake Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)