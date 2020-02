BRIEF-BPER CEO sees 750-800 mln euro rights issue for branches in Intesa-UBI deal

Feb 18 (Reuters) - BPER Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli says in a call on the planned acquisition of branches in the Intesa Sanpaolo-UBI deal:

* EXPECTS RIGHTS ISSUE TO END UP AROUND 750-800 MILLION EUROS, THAT WOULD BE AROUND 6% EPS ACCRETIVE

* “ABSOLUTELY SATISFIED” WITH ARCA SGR ASSET MANAGER, IT’S A STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDING FOR THE BANK

* PURCHASE OF BRANCHES IS A “ONE SHOT” OPPORTUNITY, WHEN ASKED IF LENDER COULD PLAY A PART IN OTHER POSSIBLE M&A DEALS INVOLVING INTESA SANPAOLO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)