BRIEF-BPER Q1 Net Profit At EUR 6.1 Mln

May 6 (Reuters) - BPER Banca SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 143.3 MILLION IN Q4

* Q1 FEES EUR 267.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 275.9 MILLION IN Q4

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 308.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 302.4 MILLION IN Q4

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT END-MARCH AT 12.07%

* GROSS NON-PERFOMING EXPOSURE RATIO AT END-MARCH AT 11.1% VERSUS 11.1% AT END-DEC

* NON-PERFORMING LOAN COVERAGE RATIO AT END-MARCH AT 51.9% VERSUS 51.0% AT END-DEC

* GROUP IS CONFIDENT OF BEING ABLE TO EXPRESS A GOOD MARGIN ON TRADITIONAL REVENUES DURING THE YEAR

* SEES OPERATING COSTS TO GRADUALLY DECREASE AS CONSEQUENCE, IN PARTICULAR, OF BENEFITS ON STAFF COSTS OF PROGRESSIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF STAFF EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT ACTIVITIES INCLUDED IN BUSINESS PLAN

* SIGNIFICANCE OF PROJECT TO ACQUIRE UNIT FROM INTESA SANPAOLO IS CONFIRMED IN FULL

* PREPARATORY ACTIVITIES TO BUY UNIT PRIOR TO EXECUTION OF DEAL ARE GOING AHEAD ACCORDING TO PLAN