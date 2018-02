Feb 28 (Reuters) - BPER:

* STARTS PROCESS OF BAD LOAN SECURITISATION

* TO POSSIBLY MAKE USE OF A GACS (STATE GUARANTEE) FOR THE SENIOR COMPONENT

* CEO SAYS OPERATION (NPL SECURITISATION) IS FOR AN EXPECTED AMOUNT OF NEARLY EUR 2 BILLION

* CEO SAYS AT OVERALL GROUP LEVEL BAD LOANS SOLD BY END 2018 WILL BE EQUAL TO TOTAL GROSS AMOUNT OF ABOUT EUR 3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)