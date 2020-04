BRIEF-Bper To Not Proceed With Distribution Of Dividend

April 1 (Reuters) - Bper Banca SpA:

* TO NOT PROCEED WITH DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND

* MAY CALL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO EVALUATE PROPOSAL OF DISTRIBUTION OF REVERSES BUT NOT BEFORE OCT 1

* TO PROPOSE TO ALLOCATE TO RESERVES 2019 PROFITS

* IF DIVIDEND SUSPENSION IS APPROVED, IT WILL IMPROVE PRO-FORMA FULLY PHASED CET1 RATIO AT END-DEC TO 12.23% FROM 12.01%

* DIVIDEND SUSPENSION WOULD RESULT IN CET1 CAPITAL BUFFER OF 9% AND AMOUNT TO EUR 1.1 BILLION

* CAPITAL BUFFER WOULD AMOUNT TO EUR 2.3 BILLION TAKING INTO ACCOUNT NEW REGULATION