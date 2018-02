Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bpifrance:

•BPIFRANCE, VIA BPIFRANCE PARTICIPATIONS, ANNOUNCES SALE OF 1,682,146 SHARES IN CEGEDIM SA

•SHARES OF CEGEDIM BOUGHT BY BPIFRANCE AMOUNT TO C.59 MILLION EUROS

•BPIFRANCE PARTICIPATIONS HAS COMMITTED FOR A LOCK-UP ON 3% OF CEGEDIM’S CAPITAL UNTIL 28 OCTOBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)