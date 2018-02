Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bpifrance:

* SALE OF CEGEDIM SA SHARES HELD BY BPIFRANCE FOR 9% TO 12% OF CAPITAL

* FREE-FLOAT TO INCREASE TO REACH MAX OF 44.1% OF CAPITAL - BPI FRANCE

* FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT, BPIFRANCE PARTICIPATIONS WILL SELL A MAXIMUM OF 12% OF CEGEDIM’S CAPITAL

* THEREFORE, BPIFRANCE PARTICIPATIONS WILL POTENTIALLY BREACH DOWNWARDS 5% THRESHOLD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)