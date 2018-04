April 16(Reuters) - Bplats Inc

* Says shareholder Globis Fund III, L.P. cut voting power in the company to 13.3 percent from 17.2 percent and has become the second biggest shareholder of the company from top shareholder

* Says Tokyo Century Corporation, which holds 14.4 percent voting power in the company has become top shareholder of the company

* Effective April 6

