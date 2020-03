BRIEF-Bpost Proposes To Cancel Final Dividend Payment Due To COVID-19

March 27 (Reuters) - Bpost SA:

* BPOST SA - BPOST BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO CANCEL MAY 2020 FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DUE TO COVID-19

* BPOST SA - BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 13 TO DISTRIBUTE A GROSS DIVIDEND PER SHARE ON THE RESULTS OF FULL YEAR 2019 OF EUR 0.62 INSTEAD OF EUR 0.73

* BPOST SA - SINCE INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.62 GROSS PER SHARE WAS ALREADY PAID, NO FURTHER DIVIDEND ON THE RESULTS OF FY 2019 WILL BE PAID

* BPOST SA - ON COVID-19: IS NOT IN A POSITION TO DATE TO ACCURATELY AND RELIABLY ESTIMATE THE QUANTITATIVE IMPACT AND WILL COMMUNICATE AS SOON AS THIS ASSESSMENT CAN BE MADE