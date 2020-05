BRIEF-Bpost Q1 Group Operating Income Up At EUR 934.6 Mln, Dividend Suspended

May 4 (Reuters) - BPOST SA:

* FIRST QUARTER 2020 IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* Q1 GROUP REPORTED EBIT AT EUR 71.0M. ADJUSTED EBIT AT EUR 75.6M (MARGIN OF 8.1%).

* Q1 GROUP OPERATING INCOME AT EUR 934.6M, +3.1% COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* THE CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY OF MINIMUM 85% OF BGAAP NET RESULT IS SUSPENDED

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS OVERRULED BY COVID-19

* TOTAL COVID-19 IMPACT ON GROUP EBIT ESTIMATED AT EUR -16.7M FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020.

* NEW DIVIDEND POLICY WILL BE DECIDED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WHEN THE LONGER TERM IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS BECOMES CLEAR

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE LIMITED TO URGENT AND STRATEGIC NEEDS ONLY - CEO

* Q1 NET ADJUSTED PROFIT EUR 52.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 55.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/35tdr2O Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)