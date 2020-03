BRIEF-Bpost Q4 Group Reported EBIT At 63.4 Million Euros

March 17 (Reuters) - Bpost SA:

* 2019 RESULTS ARE FULLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS - CEO

* DOESN’T YET EXPECT EFFECTS OF STRUCTURAL MAIL VOLUME DECLINE TO BE FULLY COMPENSATED BY PARCELS & LOGISTICS GROWTH ACTIVITIES AT ADJUSTED EBIT LEVEL IN 2020

* Q4 GROUP OPERATING INCOME AT EUR 1,113.8M, -1.6% COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AND DRIVEN BY MAIL VOLUME DECLINE AND LOWER BUILDING SALES

* GROUP TOTAL OPERATING INCOME FOR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* GROUP ADJUSTED EBIT FOR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 240 AND 270M

* Q4 GROUP REPORTED EBIT AT EUR 63.4M. ADJUSTED EBIT AT EUR 69.2M (MARGIN OF 6.2%)

* WE WILL CONTINUE TO TRANSFORM COMPANY BY INVESTING IN A CULTURE OF CUSTOMER CARE AND INNOVATION WHILE PLAYING OUR IMPORTANT SOCIETAL ROLE CLOSE TO OUR STAKEHOLDERS - CEO

* DIVIDEND RELATIVE TO RESULTS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 WILL DEPEND ON LONG-TERM CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CANNOT BE EXCLUDED THAT THERE COULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON 2020 GROUP RESULTS

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 27.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2xNrMdN Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)