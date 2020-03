BRIEF-Bpost Suspends Sending Of Letters And Parcels Outside Europe Due To Cancellation Of Flights

March 19 (Reuters) - Bpost SA:

* BPOST IS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING SENDING OF LETTERS AND PARCELS OUTSIDE EUROPE DUE TO MASS CANCELLATION OF FLIGHTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BPOST IS FORCED TO SUSPEND, FROM THIS THURSDAY, MARCH 19, SENDING OF LETTERS AND PARCELS TO DESTINATIONS OUTSIDE EUROPE

* BPOST IS CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPING SITUATION IN QUEST FOR ALTERNATIVES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INTRA-EUROPEAN FLOWS MAY ALSO BE IMPACTED AND BE AFFECTED BY DELAYS

* CITIZENS AND OUR BELGIUM BUSINESS CLIENTS ARE MEANWHILE INVITED NOT TO POST LETTERS AND PARCELS FOR DESTINATIONS OUTSIDE EUROPE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ENCOURAGES EVERYONE TO LIMIT THEIR VISIT TO POST OFFICES FOR ONLY URGENTS REASONS Source text : bit.ly/2WsD2GG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)