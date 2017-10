BRIEF-Bpost to acquire Radial

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BPOST SA:

* BPOST TO ACCELERATE THE EXPANSION OF ITS E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS BUSINESS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF RADIAL

* ‍BPOST WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF RADIAL FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $820 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTED NORMALIZED ANNUAL REVENUES OF RADIAL FOR 2017 ARE FORECASTED BETWEEN $970 AND $1,020 MILLION

* THE EXPECTED NORMALIZED EBITDA OF RADIAL IS FORECASTED TO BE BETWEEN $65 AND $70 MILLION IN 2017​​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE AS FROM 2020​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LAST QUARTER OF 2017, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS​