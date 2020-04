BRIEF-Bradesco CEO says current crisis is more severe than previous ones

April 30 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA:

* BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS~ BANK TO FOCUS ON CUTTING OPERATING COSTS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* BRADESCO CEO SAYS~ BANK SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR FURTHER CUTS IN BRANCHES NETWORK

* BRADESCO CEO SAYS~ BANK IS NOT ABLE TO PREDICT TIMEFRAME FOR ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* BRADESCO CEO SAYS~ BANK HAS EXTENDED 57 BILLION REAIS IN NEW LOANS SINCE MID-MARCH

* BRADESCO CEO SAYS~ BANK MAY INCREASE ADDITIONAL LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS IN THE COMING MONTHS, DEPENDING ON CRISIS DEVELOPMENT

* BRADESCO CEO SAYS~ BANK LIKELY TO POSTPONE CLIENTS DEBT PAYMENTS FOR ADDITIONAL 60 DAYS

* BRADESCO CEO SAYS~ BANK TO CLOSE MORE THAN 300 BRANCHES IN 2020

* BRADESCO CEO SAYS~ CURRENT CRISIS IS MORE SEVERE THAN THE ONES IN 2008 AND 2016

* BRADESCO CEO SAYS~ GOVERNMENT LIKELY TO ADJUST CORONAVIRUS PAYROLL LOAN LINE FOR SMALL COS AS DEMAND IS LOWER THAN EXPECTED