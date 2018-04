April 3 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA:

* BRAZIL’S BRADESCO DIRECTOR LEANDRO MIRANDA SEES AT LEAST 25 BILLION REAIS IN EQUITY OFFERINGS IN 2018

* BRADESCO VP MARCELO NORONHA SEES SMALL INCREASE IN CORPORATE DEMAND FOR LOANS IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Writing by Gram Slattery)