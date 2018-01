Jan 12 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* BRADLEY RADOFF REPORTS 5.9 PERCENT STAKE IN HARTE HANKS INC AS OF JAN 4 - SEC FILING

* BRADLEY RADOFF SAYS DEMAND THAT HARTE HANKS INC TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO “ENHANCE ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE”

* BRADLEY RADOFF SAYS WILL INITIATE DISCUSSIONS WITH HARTE HANKS ABOUT THE IMMEDIATE NEED FOR A NEW CHAIRMAN

* BRADLEY RADOFF SAYS DISCUSSIONS MAY INCLUDE DECLASSIFICATION OF HARTE HANKS BOARD Source text : bit.ly/2EBupNJ Further company coverage: