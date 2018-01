Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bradley Thomas Sorenson:

* BRADLEY THOMAS SORENSON REPORTS 5.6 PERCENT STAKE IN ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD AS OF NOVEMBER 16, 2017 - SEC FILING

* BRADLEY THOMAS SORENSON - PURCHASED ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS' SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SUCH SECURITIES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE "UNDERVALUED"