BRIEF-Brady Plc Expects FY Revenue Of About 27 Mln Pounds​

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brady Plc:

* ‍BOARD IS PLEASED TO REPORT THAT IN 2017 RECURRING REVENUES REPRESENTED 67% OF TOTAL SALES​

* EXPECTS TO RECOGNISE REVENUE, OF ABOUT £0.8M, FOR WORK PERFORMED ON TWO EXISTING CUSTOMER CONTRACTS IN 2017 DURING H1 2018 RATHER THAN IN FY 2017​

* ‍BOARD EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY £27M​

* ‍BOARD EXPECTS TO REPORT ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF £0.5M TO £0.7M FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)