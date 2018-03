March 13 (Reuters) - Brady Plc:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE OF 27.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 30.3 MILLION STG

* FY LOSS AFTER TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL COSTS 6.3 MILLION STG VERSUS LOSS OF 2.7 MILLION STG LAST YEAR

* "IN 2018 WE EXPECT TO RESUME PROGRESS IN BOTH SALES AND PROFITABILITY"