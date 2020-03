March 16 (Reuters) - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS - ANNUAL CASH RETAINER FOR EACH NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WILL BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED BY 25% IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC - ANNOUNCED A SUSPENSION OF PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2020 COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND POLICY

* BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC - COMPANY WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2020