BRIEF-Braeside Investments Enters Into Nomination, Support And Standstill Agreement With Spok Holdings

April 12 (Reuters) - Spok Holdings Inc:

* ON APRIL 11, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS ENTERED INTO NOMINATION, SUPPORT AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH SPOK HOLDINGS INC

* SEC FILING

* AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY “STANDSTILL” PROVISIONS FOR DURATION OF “SUPPORT PERIOD”

* UNDER TERMS OF NOMINATION AGREEMENT, CO HAVE AGREED TO MAINTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF AT LEAST 950,873 SHARES OF SPOK HOLDINGS

* DURING SUPPORT PERIOD, CO HAVE ALSO AGREED NOT TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 19.99% OF SPOK HOLDINGS’ OUTSTANDING SHARES

* IF STEIN UNABLE TO SERVE TERM AS DIRECTOR, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS MAY PROPOSE STEVEN MCINTYRE BE APPOINTED TO SERVE AS HIS SUCCESSOR