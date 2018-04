April 2 (Reuters) - Spok Holdings Inc:

* BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN SPOK HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 21, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* PURCHASED SPOK HOLDINGS INC’S’ SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE UNDERVALUED

* INTEND TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SPOK HOLDINGS REGARDING ITS INVESTMENT AND SPOK HOLDINGS' BOARD STRUCTURE Source text: (bit.ly/2GvAqwU) Further company coverage: