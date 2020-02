Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brahim’s Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 83.9 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET LOSS 16.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 70.2 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY LOSS 93.8 MILLION RGT

* IN-FLIGHT CATERING DIVISION IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS IN Q1 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)