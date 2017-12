Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brain Resource Ltd:

* ‍SECURED INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS TO RAISE A$10 MILLION THROUGH PLACEMENT OF ORDINARY SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF A$0.06/ SHARE TO INVESTORS​

* INTENDS TO OFFER EACH SHAREHOLDER OPPORTUNITY TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO A$15,000 IN BRC SHARES UNDER SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AT A$0.06 /SHARE​

* ‍AMOUNT TO BE RAISED UNDER SHARE PURCHASE PLAN IS CAPPED AT A$1.25 MILLION AND IS UNDERWRITTEN TO AN AMOUNT OF A$750,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: