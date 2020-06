June 17 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ):

* AGREEMENT GOES INTO FORCE IN JUNE 2020

* HAS, THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY IN THE US, SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH HEALTHTRUST, A NATIONWIDE GPO (GENERAL PURCHASE ORGANIZATION) REGARDING THE PURCHASE AND SUPPLY OF IQOOL ™ TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS IN THE USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)