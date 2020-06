June 17 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ):

* MARKET CLEARANCE IN EUROPE FOR COORAL® SYSTEMS TO PREVENT ORAL MUKOSIT

* CE-MARKS COORAL® SYSTEMS, WHICH MEANS THAT MARKET CLEARANCE FOR EHE EUROPEAN MARKET IS NOW IN PLACE, TO PREVENT ORAL MUCOSITIS (OM) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)