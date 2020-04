April 22 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ):

* BRAINCOOL AB (PUBL) RECEIVES NEW ORDER FOR IQOOL™ SYSTEM IN THE STATE OF UTAH, USA

* ORDER VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 300,000

* WE EXPECT TO CONTINUE IMPLEMENTING PRODUCT IN UTAH AND OTHER STATES IN WESTERN UNITED STATES DURING 2020