BRIEF-BrainCool Gets New Order In Germany For Braincool™ System

May 7 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ):

* BRAINCOOL AB (PUBL) GETS NEW ORDER IN GERMANY FOR BRAINCOOL™ SYSTEM

* RECEIVED A NEW ORDER FROM STÄDTISCHES KLINIKUM BRANDENBURG, FOR TWO PRODUCTS OF THE BRAINCOOL™ SYSTEM

* PRODUCTS WILL BE USED ON SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST (“SCA”) PATIENTS AND DELIVERY AND TRAINING WILL TAKE PLACE ALREADY IN MAY

* THE PRODUCT HAS BEEN EVALUATED DURING Q1 IN COMPETITION WITH TWO OTHER SUPPLIERS OF ADVANCED TTM PRODUCTS