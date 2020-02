Feb 13 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ):

* BRAINCOOL AB (PUBL) HAS RECEIVED A NEW ORDER OF IQOOL™, IN THE STATE OF UTAH, USA

* ORDER VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY USD 60.000

* EXPECTS TO IMPLEMENT PRODUCT IN UTAH AND OTHER STATES IN WESTERN PART OF US THROUGHOUT 2020

* WE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT EVALUATIONS IMPLEMENTED IN 2019 WILL RESULT IN BUSINESS THROUGHOUT 2020, AND THAT OUTPUT OF THESE EVALUATIONS WILL FORM AV BASE FOR FURTHER GROWTH