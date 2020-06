June 2 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ):

* BRAINCOOL AB (PUBL) IS CONDUCTING A STUDY WITH COVID-19 PATIENTS

* RESULTS OF STUDY WILL BE PRESENTED IN COLLABORATION WITH THREE LEADING HOSPITALS AS EARLY AS SEPTEMBER

* WILL CONDUCT A SMALL STUDY (CASE SERIES) IN WHICH COVID-19 PATIENTS ARE TO BE TREATED FOR SEVERE FEVER.