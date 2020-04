BRIEF-Braincool Receives Financing Of EUR 3 Mln Through A Grant

April 17 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ):

* BRAINCOOL AB (PUBL) RECEIVES FINANCING OF EUR 3 MILLION THROUGH A GRANT

* RECEIVES FINANCING OF EUR 3 MILLION THROUGH A GRANT (NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING) FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF COMPANY’S BRAINCELL-CONCEPT, IE COMBINATION OF RHINOCHILL™ AND BRAINCOOL™ SYSTEM.

* FUNDING IS EXPECTED TO BE IN PLACE IN MAY AFTER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN FINALIZED WITH EU ORGANIZATION HORIZON 2020, AN INNOVATION PROGRAM WITHIN EU