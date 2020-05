May 4 (Reuters) - BrainCool AB (publ):

* THE US SUBSIDIARY OF BRAINCOOL AB (PUBL), BRAINCOOL INC HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR AN SBA LOAN OF K $ 130 THROUGH THE PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

* INTEREST RATE IS 1 % AND TERM OF LOAN IS 2 YEARS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)