Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc:

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPUETICS - RECEIVED GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE APPROVAL FROM ISRAEL MINISTRY OF HEALTH FOR ISRAELI CONTRACT MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPUETICS INC - APPROVAL ADVANCES CO'S APPLICATION TO ISRAEL MOH FOR TREATMENT OF ALS PATIENTS IN ISRAEL FOR A FEE