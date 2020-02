Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc :

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS AND FDA AGREE TO POTENTIAL NUROWN® REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR APPROVAL IN ALS

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS - FDA CONFIRMED FULLY ENROLLED PHASE 3 ALS TRIAL IS COLLECTING RELEVANT DATA CRITICAL TO ASSESSMENT OF NUROWN EFFICACY

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC - FDA INDICATED THEY WILL LOOK AT "TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE" IN EXPECTED PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL DATA