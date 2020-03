March 6 (Reuters) - Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc :

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS - PURSUANT TO TERMS, CO MAY SELL SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK HAVING AGGREGATE OFFERING AMOUNT OF UP TO $50 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/3awMA7i) Further company coverage: