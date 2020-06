June 24 (Reuters) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc :

* BRAINSTORM EXPANDS CLINICAL PIPELINE TO EVALUATE NUROWN FOR THE TREATMENT OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS - PROTOCOL FOR PROPOSED MULTI-NATIONAL TRIAL HAS BEEN SUBMITTED FOR EU REGULATORY APPROVAL

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS - PHASE 2 TRIAL TO EVALUATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NUROWN TREATMENT IN THOSE WITH PRODROMAL TO MILD ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE