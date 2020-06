June 2 (Reuters) - Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc :

* BRAINSTORM ANNOUNCES THAT PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL REMAINS ON TRACK FOR TOPLINE DATA IN Q4-2020

* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS - COMPLETION OF ALL DOSING IN NUROWNPHASE 3 TRIAL EXPECTED BY JULY 2020