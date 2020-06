BRIEF-Brainsway Reports Quarterly Loss Per Share $0.15

June 24 (Reuters) - Brainsway Ltd:

* BRAINSWAY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 20 PERCENT TO $4.2 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF ABOUT $18.2 MILLION

* FOR Q2 OF 2020, BRAINSWAY EXPECTS REVENUES TO BE IN RANGE OF $4.6 MILLION AND $4.9 MILLION

* HAS ALSO EXECUTED A PLAN TO DECREASE EXPENSES, INCLUDING REDUCING SALARIES AND IMPLEMENTING OTHER COST-SAVING MEASURES

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.15