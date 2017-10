BRIEF-Brainworks ‍says HY revenue grew by 23 pct to $24.22 mln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brainworks Ltd

* ‍GROUP‘S REVENUE GREW BY 23% TO CLOSE AT US$24.22 MILLION IN HY​

* HY ‍LOSSES BEFORE TAX OF US$4.87 MILLION​

* BRAINWORKS - ‍GROUP EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT IN PERFORMANCE SEEN IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR TO ACCELERATE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​

* BRAINWORKS - ‍WORKING TOWARDS A SECONDARY LISTING OF COMPANY ON ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THIS IS EXPECTED TO HAVE BEEN COMPLETED BY 31 DECEMBER 2018​