BRIEF-Brait Says Impact Of Coronavirus Likely To Disrupt Earnings, FCF For A Period Of Time

March 24 (Reuters) - Brait SE:

* JSE: BAT - UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS, THE DIRECTORATE AND PROPOSED REDOMICILIATION

* BRAIT SE - VIRGIN ACTIVE’S ALL GYMS IN ITALY, UK, AUSTRALIA, THAILAND AND SOUTH AFRICA (WITH EFFECT FROM 25 MARCH 2020) HAVE BEEN CLOSED

* BRAIT SE - IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IS LIKELY TO DISRUPT EARNINGS AND FREE CASH FLOW FOR A PERIOD OF TIME

* BRAIT SE - VIRGIN ACTIVE’S CLUBS IN SINGAPORE CURRENTLY REMAIN OPEN, OPERATING IN STRICT ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES

* BRAIT - DOES NOT EXPECT CORONAVIRUS TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON PORTFOLIO COS MAINTAINABLE EARNINGS, LONG TERM FUNDAMENTAL VALUATIONS ONCE CRISIS PASS

* BRAIT SE - PREMIER HAS SEEN A STRONG PERFORMANCE DURING SECOND HALF OF ITS CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: