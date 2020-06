June 24 (Reuters) - Brait SE:

* BRAIT SE - FY NAV PER SHARE OF R8.27

* BRAIT SE - POST YEAR END, BRAIT HAS RECEIVED R1.7 BILLION FROM INITIAL TRANCHES OF ICELAND FOODS AND DGB DISPOSALS

* BRAIT SE - AT 31 MARCH 2020, GROUP HAD AVAILABLE UNDRAWN FACILITIES ON ITS BML RCF OF R1.7 BILLION

* BRAIT SE - IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH ALL COVENANTS AT REPORTING DATE