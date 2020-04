BRIEF-Brambles Sees Fy20 Sales Revenue Growth Of 5-7% At Constant-FX Rates

April 17 (Reuters) - Brambles Ltd:

* BRAMBLES LTD - SEES FY20 SALES REVENUE GROWTH OF 5-7% AT CONSTANT-FX RATES

* BRAMBLES LTD - SEES FY20 UNDERLYING PROFIT GROWTH OF 3-5% AT CONSTANT-FX RATES AND INCLUDING IMPACT OF AASB16

* BRAMBLES LTD - SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME CONTINUING AND DIVIDEND POLICY UNCHANGED

* BRAMBLES - COVID-19 IMPACTS INCLUDE MATERIAL REDUCTION IN Q4 REVENUE, EARNINGS CONTRIBUTIONS FROM AUTOMOTIVE & KEGSTAR BUSINESSES

* BRAMBLES LTD - SALES REVENUE GROWTH OF 6% IN Q3