March 20 (Reuters) - Brampton Brick Ltd:

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍0.54​

* BRAMPTON BRICK REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ‍FOR Q4 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED NET LOSS OF $0.28 PER CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARE AND CLASS B MULTIPLE VOTING SHARE​