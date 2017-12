Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brandywine Realty Trust:

* BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST INCREASES COMMON QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 12.5% AND CONFIRMS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

* BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHARE, OP UNIT PAYABLE ON JAN 23, 2018 TO HOLDERS OF RECORD ON JAN 9, 2018